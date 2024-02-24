Air ambulance provider shuts down Weslaco base

The Rio Grande Valley is losing a locally-based air ambulance provider.

On Friday, air medical service provider Air Methods announced they've shut down their Weslaco base.

The base opened in June 2022.

A company statement blamed the closure on financial pressures.

Read the full statement below:

“For nearly two years, we have been honored to serve the Rio Grande Valley by providing lifesaving care to hundreds of patients. Unfortunately, after a very thorough and extensive analysis, it was determined that due to low volume coupled with financial pressures resulting from the No Surprises Act and Medicare under reimbursement, this base was no longer financially sustainable long term. Therefore, the base was permanently closed on Feb. 22. We are very grateful to our local partners and entire community for their unwavering support over the last couple of years. We value the partnerships we built with local agencies and hospitals during our time in this community, as it was through these partnerships that our shared mission of providing life-saving services was possible. While we no longer have a base in Weslaco, Air Methods continues to serve communities throughout the Rio Grande Valley and across the state through our new fixed wing base in New Braunfels, TX.”