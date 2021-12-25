Airlines cancel flights as COVID-19 cases increase

More than 400 flights were canceled across the country on Friday as COVID-19 affected airline crews. Only two cancellations were reported locally, according to flightaware.com.

At McAllen Miller International Airport, a steady stream of passengers were seen heading out and coming home on Friday.

In Houston, 44 cancellations were reported Friday and 28 on Thursday. Most of those were United flights. At the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, there were 14 cancellations on Friday and 11 on Thursday.

Marv Esterly, the director of aviation at Harlingen’s Valley International Airport, says if you have yet to fly, check with your carrier before leaving.

"A lot of times, if you have the app for the airline, you can make sure you're receiving updates on that flight through the airline app, and they'll contact you,” Esterly said. “They'll tell you where your flight is or if it's going to be delayed."

Esterly says you can also check the individual websites of the airports you'll be flying through. Also, a reliable source, flightaware.com, which tracks all commercial flights.

"You can go there to that website and put your flight number in and it's going to track its origin all the way to its destination," Esterly said.

The number of canceled flights at DFW and Houston could increase, so it's important to keep checking, so you can get a jump on any changes and plan your travel accordingly.