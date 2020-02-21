Airport departures in McAllen reach record breaking numbers

MCALLEN - A record breaking boarding numbers at the McAllen International Airport

Officials say they had more departures in 2019 than ever before.

From Vegas -- Dallas to international flights, like Mexico City, more than 800,000 people walked the halls of the McAllen airport last year.

Last year McAllen had more than 800,000 passengers.

Valley International in Harlingen was second with just under 700,000.

While Brownsville South Padre International Airport was third with around 200,000.

