Alamo Cenotaph vandalized with red spray-painted graffiti
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police are investigating after the Alamo Cenotaph was vandalized with red spray-painted graffiti. Officers found the graffiti in the early hours of Friday and arrested a suspect in relation to other graffiti nearby around 2 a.m. Police have not released information about the suspect nor specifically linked that person to the Alamo vandalism. The Cenotaph memorializes the 200 Defenders of the Alamo killed by the Mexican Army in an 1836 assault during the war for Texas independence. The 58-foot-tall marble slab has been a centerpiece of Alamo Plaza in the city’s downtown area since 1939.
