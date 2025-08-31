Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage project

Many people across the Rio Grande Valley have drainage concerns.

The city of Alamo will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss the upcoming Duranta drainage project. Residents will be able to voice any concerns or ask any questions they may have about the project.

The town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3 at Alamo City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.