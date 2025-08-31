Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage project
Many people across the Rio Grande Valley have drainage concerns.
The city of Alamo will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss the upcoming Duranta drainage project. Residents will be able to voice any concerns or ask any questions they may have about the project.
The town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3 at Alamo City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway...
-
Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage...
-
'Reptile' man sentenced to 9 years for 2022 deadly shooting in McAllen
-
McAllen mayor announces 33 citations issued to establishments in Entertainment District
-
'The hype is real:' More than 12,000 fans show up for historic...
Sports Video
-
Eddie Lee Marburger tosses 5 touchdowns as UTRGV football wins first game...
-
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV...
-
Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros
-
UTRGV head football coach talks about his expectations for inaugural game
-
5th Quarter recap: A look back at this week's Valley high school...