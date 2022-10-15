x

Alamo man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

A Hidalgo County jury sentenced an Alamo man to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child over the course of eight years.

Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was found guilty on three sexual abuse of a child charges, the county announced in a Friday news release.

Chavez was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, the release stated.

The abuse started when the victim was six years old, the news release stated.

