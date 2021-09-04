x

Alcanza cifras históricas el número  de refugiados en México

2 hours 33 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, September 03 2021 Sep 3, 2021 September 03, 2021 10:05 PM September 03, 2021 in Hechos Valle
By: Anna Paulina Marín

En enero  a la fecha el instituto nacional de inmigración en México identifico  a 147 mil 33 inmigrantes en condición irregular en ese país.

Anna Paulina Marín investigo y nos tiene la siguiente información.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

