Altercation between multiple inmates at jail controlled, Cameron County sheriff says

KRGV File Photo

An "altercation" between multiple inmates at the Carrizales Detention Center broke out on Saturday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

A response team was called in to control the "disturbance."

No injuries were reported.

A disturbance occurred today at Carrizales Detention Center. An altercation between multiple inmates caused CERT to be activated. No deputies or correctional officers were injured and the disturbance was controlled. Investigation is ongoing as to the cause of the altercation. pic.twitter.com/L3K9pRoJ03 — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 9, 2021

An investigation is underway for the cause of the altercation, Garza said.