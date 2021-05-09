x

Altercation between multiple inmates at jail controlled, Cameron County sheriff says

By: KRGV Digital Staff
An "altercation" between multiple inmates at the Carrizales Detention Center broke out on Saturday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. 

A response team was called in to control the "disturbance."

No injuries were reported. 

An investigation is underway for the cause of the altercation, Garza said. 

