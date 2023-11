Alton house fire under investigation

No injuries were reported after a house in Alton caught on fire early Friday morning, according to police.

Two vehicles on the property near the intersection of Harding Avenue and Glasscock Road also caught on fire, according to the Alton Police Department.

According to police, the fire started at around 2 a.m. Friday, and was put out about an hour later.

All the occupants in the home managed to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.