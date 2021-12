Alton police investigating after body found in reservoir

The Alton Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered at a reservoir Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the reservoir located near the 6 Mile Line and Los Ebanos Road at around 11 a.m. where they located the body in the water, according to Alton police Chief Jonathan B. Flores.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police aren’t releasing further details, Chief Flores added.