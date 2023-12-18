Alton police partners with Mission CISD in DWI campaign for students

Before students head on their holiday break, the Alton Police Department is sending them an important message.

They're showing them first-hand the consequences of drinking and driving as part of a new campaign.

Alton police teamed up with Mission Consolidated Independent School District to give students a visual of what could happen if somebody decides to drink and drive this holiday season.

According to a recent report by Forbes, Texas stands out as the state with the third-highest rate of drunk drivers under 21 involved in fatal crashes.

The district put up a sign that reads, "Arrive alive. Don't drink and drive" at Mission Collegiate High School.

"I think it's really important that, regardless of us being young drivers itself, it's very important for us to remember that we aren't as invincible as we seem and the second we get behind that wheel, it's important to remember that we're also in charge of the people around us," high school student Angela Campos said.

Police will put a wrecked car in front of the campus for drivers to see.

Alton police has a no refusal policy, where suspected drunk drivers will be pulled over and arrested if they refuse to provide a breath or blood sample.

Police say if you are going to drinking this holiday season, call a friend or get an Uber or Lyft.