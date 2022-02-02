Alzheimer’s study launches in Starr County

A three-month-long study kicked off in Starr County to understand why some people are more likely than others to suffer from Alzheimer’s.

“We want to basically figure out who is at highest risk for developing Alzheimer’s and then target those patients with therapeutic options early in their disease course,” Dr. James Falcon, medical director at El Faro Health and Therapeutics said.

The Bio Hermes Alzheimer's study involves 45 volunteers that will do a series of cognitive and voice assessments for 12 weeks. Dr. Falcon hopes data from those tests – along with scans and blood work – will help paint a better picture of how Alzheimer’s unfolds in the Hispanic population.

According to Falcon, the Hispanic population is 1.5 times more likely to face the disease.

Watch the video above for the full story.