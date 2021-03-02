Amber Alert issued for missing Itasca teen

Credit: Itasca Police Department

The Itasca Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old from Itasca last seen Feb. 26.

According to police the teen, Lori Johnson was last seen on the 100 Block of Beard Street in Itasca, TX at 11 p.m. wearing an oversized hoodie or t-shirt, torn/ripped jeans.

Johnson is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

She has braces on her teeth and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos in connection with the abduction of Johnson.

Barrientos is described as a Hispanic female, weighing 150 pounds, 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Barrientos has the front, sides and back of her hairline shaved and has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Officials believe Johnson is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding the abduction of Lori Johnson call the Itasca Police Department at (254) 687-2020.