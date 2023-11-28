American Red Cross of South Texas looking for donations to supply emergency response vehicles

The American Red Cross of South Texas helps people during emergencies and even helping families who lost a home in a fire.

Now, they are asking for donations to be able to reach more people when a disaster strikes.

The Red Cross sends emergency response vehicles to disaster sites. Volunteers use those vehicles to distribute food, water and supplies to those affected including blankets, snacks, fire kits and cleaning supplies.

Disaster Program Manager for the South Texas Chapter Obed Garcia says the emergency response vehicles or ERV's are also used to keep people warm and dry when they lose their home in a fire.

"One of the benefits of having our emergency response vehicle during this cold weather is that we're able to help the client get out of the elements get out of this you know misty cold rainy weather and that way they can be in a safe place and open up the case," Garcia said.

There are 10 ERV's in the region, and only one of them is used by our local chapter. It was sent out to help the victims of the Laguna Heights tornado back in May.

Right now, they are preparing the vehicles for any type of disaster. The vehicles are used year-round and travel to different states.

Because the Red Cross is made up mostly of volunteers, they are asking for help.

They are collecting donations to buy supplies to pack those emergency response vehicles.

To donate, click here.