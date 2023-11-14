Ancient landscapes exhibit on display at UTRGV

An exhibit highlighting millions of years of Rio Grande Valley history is on display at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The exhibit shows ancient tortoises, volcanic eruptions, mammoth bones and even a big piece of a meteorite.

Students are even helping run the exhibit while learning about the history.

"There are a lot of things that are understudied here, and I feel like taking this class gave me a different perspective on the Valley," UTRGV student Amanda Hernandez said.

The exhibit is located at the Liberal Arts Building at UTRGV and will be on display until January. After, it will move to the International Museum of Arts and Science in McAllen.