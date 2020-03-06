Andrew Cervantes Chooses Sul Ross State
RAYMONDVILLE - Andrew Cervantes has made his decision. He's staying in Texas.
The Raymondville senior committed to play football at Sul Ross State Friday afternoon.
"They didn't want me to play there just for football," said Cervantes. "They wanted me to excel in my academics and as a person in life."
More News
News Video
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Chase ends in crash in Brownsville, drugs seized from vehicle
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
-
Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island