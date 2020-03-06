x

Andrew Cervantes Chooses Sul Ross State

3 hours 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 7:42 PM March 06, 2020 in Sports

RAYMONDVILLE - Andrew Cervantes has made his decision. He's staying in Texas. 

The Raymondville senior committed to play football at Sul Ross State Friday afternoon.

"They didn't want me to play there just for football," said Cervantes. "They wanted me to excel in my academics and as a person in life."

