Animal rescue group searching for dogs seen being abandoned in viral video

The search is on for a litter of dogs seen in a viral video being dumped near the San Carlos area.

Volunteers from the Yaqui Animal Rescue service were in the area Tuesday looking for the dogs.

“They're helpless, out in the elements,” volunteer Becca Arizmendi said. “There's lack of water, there's no food. So they're leaving the animal here to die a very slow death."

Other rescue groups are participating in their own search of the dogs.

Some of the dogs, including one that was paralyzed in the video, were rescued on Monday.

Shortly after this story aired on Tuesday, March 19, Channel 5 News learned that the paralyzed dog was euthanized by the rescue group that found the dog after an X-ray revealed it had been shot.

Yaqui Animal Rescue said they're happy to have saved the dogs, but are struggling to meet the needs.

“We are full completely, we need volunteers,” Arizmendi said.

The crime of abusing and abandoning animals in Texas is punishable by one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating the incident and have interviewed the man they say is in the video dumping the dogs, but he has not been charged yet.

Yaqui Animal Rescue is encouraging people to reach out to reach out to them on their Facebook page to foster the rescued dogs.

