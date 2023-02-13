Animal rescue organization operating in Palmhurst home ordered to remove dogs from property

Over 100 dogs at a home in Palmhurst are at risk of being taken away by the city if they are not relocated to a new site by next week.

The home is the site of Franklin All Animal Rescue Team, an animal rescue organization that has the animals under their care.

“We're not your typical rescue organization, we're hands-on from 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Franklin All Animal Rescue Team Founder Jesus Maeve said. “I go out on the field, we pick them up, and we care for them. We have dogs, cats, we have a pig over there, we used to have a horse here.”

The home the organization operates out of sits next to other homes — something neighbors aren't happy about.

“The dogs go to the restroom all up and down the property lines and while that happens, when the heat comes for the last three years and the wind coming from the south, it's just a constant smell,” neighboring resident Xavier Leal said.

Neighbors took their complaints to the city of Palmhurst, who filed a lawsuit against Maeve in December 2021. A state district judge ordered that Maeve move all the animals off the property in Palmhurst.

Palmhurst police are allowed to take the animals to other animal control or animal shelter facilities in other cities.

Maeve has until Tuesday, Feb. 21 to comply with the judge's orders. Maeve has an attorney to fight the decision. He says he has plans to move the rescue, but he's running out of time.

“My problem is I don't have a safe place to take them,” Maeve said. “We have the property, we haven't been able to move because we don't have utilities there yet."

The new property is in Monte Alto, but Maeve says it won't be ready for several months because of construction delays.

Watch the video above for the full story.