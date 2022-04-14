Annual Covid vaccines possible, Hidalgo County health authority says

With the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2 causing a spike in cases in some states, the Hidalgo County health authority said an annual COVID-19 vaccine could become a real possibility.

"As we move from a pandemic to endemic, of course we'll be requiring constant surveillance of what the latest variations and then the manufacturing of vaccines that are specific for that variant," Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

As there’s still no telling how often we'll need to get the shot, Melendez said it can range anywhere from every six months to every two years.

"In the meantime we have these variant strains that need to be addressed every four to six months…then we need more," Melendez said.

Melendez also urged those who are immunocompromised to continue taking precautions against the virus.

"If you're in a group that is considered to be suppressed - your immune system, diabetes, obesity, cancers - you know that your immune system is going to be limited,” Melendez said. “These folks should be following the boosters."

The BA.2 subvariant may have already been in the area for the last several months, Melendez said – adding that it’s not a reason to worry.

"We're in a much better place but we're certainly not completely gone,” Melendez said. “If you're in a place where you know everybody's status act accordingly, if you're in a place where you don't really know what's going on, a concert for example, maybe you should wear the mask."