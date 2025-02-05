Annual run/walk event in Mission to help raise awareness on Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that impacts so many.

The South Texas Multiple Sclerosis Council is working hard to raise awareness with their 10th Annual MS Run/Walk.

STMSC President Lucia Rivera and MS patient Janie Hurtado speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza their personal journey with MS and more details on their run/walk.

The 10th Annual MS Run/Walk is scheduled for March 8 at Kenneth White Jr. High in Mission. Rivera said they are still looking for volunteers and sponsors.

For more information or to register, click here.