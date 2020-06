Another 32 people in Hidalgo County test positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County announced on Sunday that 32 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 733.

Since the pandemic started, 22,787 tests for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, have been administered in Hidalgo County, according to a news release.

The vast majority — 20,606 — were negative. Another 733 were positive. Results for another 1,448 tests remain pending.