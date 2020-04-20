AP Was There: Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion

By The Associated Press



NEW ORLEANS (AP) - On April 20, 2010, a well blew wild under a BP oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven workers were missing that day, and would later be declared dead. The blast touched off the nation’s worst offshore oil spill. Millions of gallons of crude oil spewed into the blue water of the gulf. Miles of coastline from Texas to Florida were marred, animals were coated in oil, and economies took years to start to recover. It's been a decade since the blast. The Associated Press was there, covering the disaster, and is making original content from that story in text and photographs available.

