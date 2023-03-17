x

Aquí entre nos: "Everything everywhere all at once" sigue ganando premios

Friday, March 17 2023
By: Tania Garza

En los Critics' Choice Super Awards, en honor a superhéroes, películas y series de ciencia ficción y fantasía, terror y acción, “Everything everywhere all at once” ganó como "mejor película de ciencia ficción y fantasía".

Actores Ke Huy Quan y Michelle Yeoh se llevaron el premio a mejor actor y actriz en la misma categoría.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

