Aquí entre nos: "Everything everywhere all at once" sigue ganando premios
En los Critics' Choice Super Awards, en honor a superhéroes, películas y series de ciencia ficción y fantasía, terror y acción, “Everything everywhere all at once” ganó como "mejor película de ciencia ficción y fantasía".
Actores Ke Huy Quan y Michelle Yeoh se llevaron el premio a mejor actor y actriz en la misma categoría.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
