Area Round Preview: Weslaco Panthers

the Weslaco Panthers have clinched a spot in the area round for the third consecutive year.

The Panthers area coming off a victory last week against San Benito to claim the bi-district title.

It's a matchup with the East Central Hornets in Laredo this week.

The Hornets offense features a stellar passing game headlined by a University of Arizona commit at wide receiver.

At practice this morning, Coach Stroman and the team emphasized the challenge ahead.