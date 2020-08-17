Armed suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Weslaco Walmart

Weslaco Police Department Chief Joel Rivera held a news conference regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon at the Walmart on North Texas Boulevard in Weslaco.

Within a matter of minutes of receiving the call, officers arrived.

They received the call at 15:06 and the officers arrived at 15:08.

The call was about a man with a rifle dressed in black.

Police believe the suspect entered the Walmart from the North side entrance and confronted a customer while holding a rifle.

The suspect then made his way East to the back of the store.

When the officers arrived they made contact with him and gave him orders to throw the gun on the ground, which he did.

The man refused to show officers his hands and according to the officers he was distraught and at some point the man produced a hand gun.

According to Chief Rivera, the officers tried to resolve the situation with less than lethal force when the suspect shot at the officers.

That's when the officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

His identity was not revealed.

According to Chief Rivera, Texas Rangers will be working the officer involved shooting.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.