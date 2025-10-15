Arrest made following threat against Brownsville ISD high school

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person was arrested after a threat was made against Rivera Early College High School, a spokesperson with Brownsville ISD confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The arrest was made after a social media threat was found on Tuesday night, according to a letter sent to parents.

Channel 5 News received a copy of the letter, and a district official confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

According to the letter, the individual responsible for the threat is facing charges of terroristic threat.

The individual in custody was not identified.

Students and staff were not in immediate danger in connection with the threat, the district added.

“Please rest assured that we take all potential threats very seriously and will act swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on campus,” Brownsville ISD superintendent Jesus H. Chavez said in the letter.

The district said that due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details can be shared.