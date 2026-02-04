‘He just started living his life:’ Man mourning teen brother killed in Brownsville shooting

The family of a 15-year-old Brownsville boy who died in a Friday shooting said the death was a tragedy that could’ve been prevented.

“Everybody was heartbroken, distraught. Nobody wants to believe that their little brother is gonna be gone,” Roberto Perez said. "It's just very sad that that happened; he just started living his life.”

Perez is the older brother of Angel Guerra, the teen who died in the shooting. Two individuals, a 14-year-old boy and an adult male, were arrested in connection with the death.

Perez lives in Nebraska, but said he made the trip to the Rio Grande Valley as soon as he found out his little brother died.

“He was a good kid,” Perez said. “I was a rascal. I would’ve understood if anything happened to me, especially ‘cause I’m older. I should have gone first."

Angel was a freshman at Rivera Early College High School and had nine siblings.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, Angel was shot in the abdomen by a friend with a pistol. The gun owner, identified as 25-year-old Edgar Alexis Flores, kept the pistol and one other gun inside a bedroom closet.

PREVIOUS STORY: 14-year-old facing manslaughter charge following deadly Brownsville shooting; gun owner also charged

“It's just irresponsible gun owners,” Perez said.

Flores was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

Brownsville police spokesperson Abril Luna said Flores and the 14-year-old who is accused of firing that gun were cousins.

“This is such an unfortunate tragedy and something that could have been prevented, that's why it's very important that gun owners are responsible with their guns,” Luna said.

Luna said all gun owners need to lock their weapons and keep them away from children.

Perez said while they lived a thousand miles away from each other, the connection between him and his sibling was strong.

“He wasn't just my mom's and my dad's baby; he was everybody's baby. I was there the day he was born and I held him the first day," Perez said. “He was a very happy kid. He's no longer with us, that's the sad part."

The 14-year-old suspected shooter was charged with manslaughter. Flores was released on a $5,000 bond.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Angel's family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

