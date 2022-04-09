Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in a deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg Friday night, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez, 22, is wanted on a murder charge.

Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg regarding a stabbing at about 9:47 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent wound to the chest. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the man had been involved in an altercation with another man when he was stabbed, the sheriff's office said.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about Ramirez-Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.