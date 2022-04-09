Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in a deadly stabbing in rural Edinburg Friday night, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez, 22, is wanted on a murder charge.
Deputies responded to the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg regarding a stabbing at about 9:47 p.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent wound to the chest. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses say the man had been involved in an altercation with another man when he was stabbed, the sheriff's office said.
A homicide investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about Ramirez-Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
