As human trafficking cases double, Willacy County DA’s office hold awareness event

The human trafficking case load for the Willacy County District Attorney’s Office doubled in those six years.

Willacy County District Attorney Annette Hinojosa said the amount of cases is a major concern, and they’re working to fight it.

“I’ve seen an increase in human trafficking cases, especially those involving children,” Hinojosa said. “This is definitely the type of crime where people suffer in silence until they are able to speak up."

The district attorney’s office held a national human trafficking awareness event Wednesday in Raymondville to hear stories from human trafficking survivors and learn how to combat the issue.

The DA’s office is currently investigating less than 10 cases of human trafficking, an amount Hinojosa said is too many.

Hinojosa says the ages of the victims range between 4 and 16 years old.

“Many of our cases involve parents trafficking their own children, and small very young children," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa’s office partnered with different agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety to help survivors.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888.

