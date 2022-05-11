As the end of Title 42 nears, Hidalgo County judge invites President Biden to the Rio Grande Valley to tour border

With the end of a Trump-era policy nearing, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez invited President Joe Biden to visit his county and tour the border.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced it plans to end Title 42 on May 23. The policy allows immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a two-page letter dated Monday, Judge Cortez expressed his concerns over the end of Title 42.

“While the final impact of migrants entering the United States is shared across the entirety of our great nation the initial impact is limited to border communities such as ours,” Cortez said in the letter. “We bear the responsibility of welcoming, treating, and caring for these migrants even as we struggle to care for the less fortunate in our community. If we continue on the current path that ceases enforcement of the current order, the negative consequences are expected to be real and immediate for American Citizens living in border communities across the Southwest.”

The letter also noted the county was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with healthcare facilities working at “maximum capacity” to save lives.

“With that in mind that I write to invite you to visit our border community before your administration makes any substantial changes to current border policy,” Cortez stated.

Last week, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from lifting the policy.