As Valley businesses reopen, virus testing rises with more positive cases expected

Just under 7,000 residents in the Rio Grande Valley have been tested for the coronavirus, which is around 0.48% of the entire population.

Cases dropped after the mid-April peak, but over the last week, officials have seen the number start to bounce up and down.

A number of testing sites have opened up the last several weeks. As tests became more available, a steady stream of cases rose.

Even with the number of positive cases expected to rise, Dr. John Krouse, dean of the school of medicine at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, says targeted testing for health care and other essential workers, as well as contact tracing, will be key to slowing the spread.

Dr. Krouse added that while it may not be mandatory, wearing a mask, utilizing social distancing, and avoiding crowded areas for the foreseeable future is the right approach for everyone to stay safe.

