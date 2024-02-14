At least 5 people were injured and one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into an Austin emergency room, officials say

Stephen Hughes was at St. David's North Austin Medical Center on Tuesday night waiting for his wife to come out of surgery when he heard a loud bang. Moments later, Hughes realized a vehicle had crashed into the emergency room.

(CNN) — One person has died and at least five people were injured as a vehicle crashed into an Austin medical center emergency room Tuesday evening, according to the facility’s chief medical officer.

One person in the car was extricated from the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., and was given CPR, but died at the scene, according to Thayer Smith of the Austin Fire Department.

Four victims were transported to other hospitals, including an adult and a child who were in critical condition. One patient was admitted to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, where the crash occurred. Officials didn’t give details on their conditions.

Austin-Travis County EMS officials had said earlier Tuesday night in a Facebook post that at least 11 people were injured after the crash.

Stephen Hughes was at the hospital Tuesday night waiting for his wife to come out of surgery when he heard a loud bang. Moments later, Hughes realized a vehicle had crashed into the emergency room.

“At first I thought it was an explosion,” Hughes told CNN. “Then I heard screaming and saw the smoke coming from the ER entrance.”

Video of the panicked scene shows people running through the emergency room lobby as the vehicle’s tires continue to spin, sending out a screeching sound.

Hughes said the area was cleared of bystanders and hospital staff quickly began tending to the injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

