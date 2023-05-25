At least 9 jailed for violating Cameron County emergency order

BROWNSVILLE – Nine people in Cameron County were arrested for allegedly violating the shelter-in-place order.

Most of the citations were issued after midnight for curfew violations. The district attorney says his office has received cases from Harlingen, Palm Valley and Brownsville.

“The citation is a fine and up to 180 days in jail. It is important that people know that it is not just a recommendation, that it is an order issued by the county judge. And that order takes the effect out of the law. So, by them not complying they are breaking the law and they will be held accountable,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

A representative for the Hidalgo County sheriff says deputies have not arrested anyone for violating the emergency order, but they are enforcing the rules.