x

AT&T says its cellphone network restored after a widespread outage hit users across the US

5 hours 15 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 3:01 PM February 22, 2024 in News
Source: apnews.com
By: MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer
An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. AT&T, who was the hardest hit, is actively working to restore service to all of its customers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AT&T said Thursday its wireless network was back after an outage knocked out cellphone service for its users across the U.S. for hours.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," the Dallas-based company said in a statement posted on its website Thursday afternoon. "We sincerely apologize to them."

RELATED STORY: AT&T customers report a massive outage, disrupting phone service across America

Outage tracker Downdetector noted that outages, which began at about 3:30 a.m. ET, peaked at around 73,000 reported incidents. AT&T had more than 58,000 outages around noon ET, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country's largest.

By 3:30 p.m. ET, the reports were down to fewer than 3,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days