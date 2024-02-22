AT&T says its cellphone network restored after a widespread outage hit users across the US

in News Source: apnews.com By: MICHELLE CHAPMAN AP Business Writer

An AT&T retail location is shown in Willow Grove, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. AT&T, who was the hardest hit, is actively working to restore service to all of its customers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)