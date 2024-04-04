Attorney: Family calling for investigation into Edinburg CISD coach

The parents of a student at Edinburg Vela High School are calling for an investigation into a football coach that their attorney says allegedly ordered the student-athlete to exercise naked.

According to attorney Javier J. Peña, who is representing the family, his clients are calling on the district to hold the coach accountable for his actions.

“For an educator, especially a very highly paid one, to do something like this multiple times and get away with it — not only should he suffer some conflict, the administrators that allowed them to continue to do this and fail to report it should be in trouble as well,” Peña said.

Peña said the alleged incident has been reported to the Edinburg CISD Police Department.

"We're asking for an investigation, and we're having to go through all the paperwork to try to get those things resolved," Peña said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Edinburg CISD, who confirmed in a statement that an investigation is underway against an unnamed district employee and didn’t provide details into the allegations.

The district added that they’ve taken “immediate action in line with district policies” in response to the allegations

Read the statement in full below:

“The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is aware of allegations involving a staff member at Robert Vela High School. We are conducting a thorough investigation and have taken immediate action in line with district policies. At this time, we cannot comment on any specifics regarding the investigation.

Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

We are committed to handling this matter with the utmost seriousness and discretion.

We appreciate the community's understanding and will provide updates as necessary.”

Peña provided Channel 5 News with the name of the coach being investigated, but Channel 5 News is not revealing his name as he is not facing criminal charges.