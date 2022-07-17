Attorneys Interview Children at Brownsville Shelter to Review Compliance

BROWNSVILLE – Dozens of attorneys are in the Rio Grande Valley to make sure a local shelter is in compliance.

Under the Flores Settlement, children in the care of the government must be treated humanely and their reunification should be expedited.

The attorneys have begun interviewing children at Casa Padre in Brownsville.

If they find non-compliance, they plan on asking the courts to intervene.

