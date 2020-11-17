Authorities identify 37-year-old man found dead in canal near Mercedes
After a three-day search, authorities said Tuesday that they had recovered the body of a man who apparently drowned in a canal south of Mercedes.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, local firefighters and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department participated in search.
Sgt. Frank Medrano, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, identified the man as Jose Miguel Ibarra-Montes, 37, of Progreso.
Investigators believe Ibarra-Montes drowned while fishing in the canal.
Watch the video for the full story.
