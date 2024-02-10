Authorities search for runaway Wyoming teens who made threats against Texas schools
The League City and Amarillo police departments are urging the public to keep an eye out for two runaway teens from Wyoming who have made threats against an unspecified school in the area.
Authorities say Otis Edlund and Quintin Wyrick, both 16, stole guns and a car from a home and fled. They may be driving a 1969 white Chevrolet Chevelle with Wyoming registration.
To read the full story, click here.
