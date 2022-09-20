Authorities Warn of Phone Crooks Spoofing Port Isabel Police
PORT ISABEL – An emergency number has been cloned in Port Isabel, according to police.
Authorities are warning residents about the ploy targeting mostly older people in the community.
Crooks reportedly cloned the police department’s number.
The callers are reportedly asking residents to buy gift cards or pay tickets over the phone.
Watch the video above for more information.
