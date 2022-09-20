x

Authorities Warn of Phone Crooks Spoofing Port Isabel Police

2 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 December 04, 2019 5:11 PM December 04, 2019 in News - Local

PORT ISABEL – An emergency number has been cloned in Port Isabel, according to police.

Authorities are warning residents about the ploy targeting mostly older people in the community.

Crooks reportedly cloned the police department’s number.

The callers are reportedly asking residents to buy gift cards or pay tickets over the phone.

