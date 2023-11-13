Authors honor Valley veterans in new book

Local veterans and their families gathered at Reyna's Barbecue in Harlingen on Sunday to pick up their copies of the newly released book Our Heroes: Rio Grande Valley Veterans Volume 2 written by Ruben Jaime Cabellero Sr. and his wife Bertie Lucio-Caballero.

"This book is...an heirloom so that the verbal stories continue in written form for our Valley families. I just need to say this, we don't need somebody from Austin or Washington to come down here stay at South Padre [Island] for two months, visit Rio Grande City in Raymondville and then write a book or make a video and say that this is the Valley," Ruben said.

The couple and Rio Grande Hispanic Genealogical Society hosted the event to honor veterans from the Valley.

The 475-page book highlights the genealogy and stories of RGV veterans and their military experiences.

"My message is for them to take this book home and keep it as a keepsake, as something that's going to be there for generations to come. To share with their children and their grandchildren. There's a lot of genealogy in this book," Bertie said.

The authors hope this book will help their legacy live on.