Authors honor Valley veterans in new book

9 hours 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 13 2023 Nov 13, 2023 November 13, 2023 12:30 PM November 13, 2023 in News - Local

Local veterans and their families gathered at Reyna's Barbecue in Harlingen on Sunday to pick up their copies of the newly released book Our Heroes: Rio Grande Valley Veterans Volume 2 written by Ruben Jaime Cabellero Sr. and his wife Bertie Lucio-Caballero.

"This book is...an heirloom so that the verbal stories continue in written form for our Valley families. I just need to say this, we don't need somebody from Austin or Washington to come down here stay at South Padre [Island] for two months, visit Rio Grande City in Raymondville and then write a book or make a video and say that this is the Valley," Ruben said.

The couple and Rio Grande Hispanic Genealogical Society hosted the event to honor veterans from the Valley.

The 475-page book highlights the genealogy and stories of RGV veterans and their military experiences.

"My message is for them to take this book home and keep it as a keepsake, as something that's going to be there for generations to come. To share with their children and their grandchildren. There's a lot of genealogy in this book," Bertie said.

The authors hope this book will help their legacy live on.

