Autopsy results show missing Tyler woman found in Alamo was strangled to death

Laura McKeown. Courtesy photo.

A 52-year-old missing woman whose body was found last week in Alamo was strangled to death, an autopsy revealed.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the autopsy results Friday, days after they said the body of Laura McKeown was found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in rural Alamo believed to be missing Tyler woman, homicide investigation underway

McKeown has been reported missing since Feb. 15 by family members in Tyler. She was in the city of Alamo with her boyfriend to work with a traveling carnival, her family said.

Her decomposing body was found on March 10 at the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road.

The sheriff’s office positively identified the body as McKeown’s through the use of fingerprint technology, the release added.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.