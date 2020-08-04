BBB warns against bad contractors after Hurricane Hanna

It's been over a week since Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley and some residents are starting the rebuilding process.

Dolores Salinas with the Better Business Bureau explains residents should make sure to have a written contract with contractors to avoid additional financial loss.

Salinas advises to interview multiple candidates, get written estimates and discuss a payment plan with the contractor.

