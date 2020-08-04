BBB warns against bad contractors after Hurricane Hanna
It's been over a week since Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley and some residents are starting the rebuilding process.
Dolores Salinas with the Better Business Bureau explains residents should make sure to have a written contract with contractors to avoid additional financial loss.
Salinas advises to interview multiple candidates, get written estimates and discuss a payment plan with the contractor.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
BBB warns against bad contractors after Hurricane Hanna
-
Amid pandemic, TV and radio stations in Mexico will broadcast educational programming
-
Hidalgo County and Cameron County report a combined total of 37 coronavirus-related...
-
CON MI GENTE: Guadalupe-El Torero Church
-
Volunteers help out a Mercedes family home whose recovering from hurricane