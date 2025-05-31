Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island

If you're making plans to head to South Padre Island, watch out for tarballs that have been washing ashore.

It's creating issues for families who are coming out to visit.

"Well, there's a lot of tar, everywhere," Efren Garcia said. "I noticed there are a lot of black spots everywhere, all over the beach."

Garcia and his friends are visiting from out of town. They say the tar isn't easy to clean up.

"Yea, right here, you know, you can see where I'm trying to scrape it off it doesn't even come off. Man, it's crazy," Joshua Yuen said.

The Texas General Land Office is aware of the tar balls. They say reports started coming in last week.

The state says the tar balls are a clump or blob of Petroleum washed ashore by the current. State crews have been sampling what's left along the shoreline.

"I would say, it's probably a 10-mile stretch of beach that has a one to two percent coverage on it right now," Texas General Land Office - Oil Spill Prevention and Response Regional Director Raymond Oliveira said.

Oliveira says the tar balls are mainly being seen in the northern part of the island right now. There are concerns the tar is coming from an oil spill.

"I think something happened, somebody messed up, a spill happened and all the oil got it, started turning into this tar and somebody messed up and spilled, and they're trying to cover it up," beach goer Luis Diaz said.

The state says that's not happening.

"We have over 600 natural seeps in the Gulf of Mexico. We do not have a report right now of an active offshore spill. We have a 24/7 hotline. So does the Coast Guard," Oliveira said.

If you do come in contact with tar, you can use baby oil or WD-40 to get it off.