Beachgoers asked not to interfere with sea turtles during nesting season

If you're heading out to South Padre Island, sea turtle nesting season has begun and officials say there are plenty of ways you can help this protected species.

Sea Turtle Inc., a nonprofit organization, says in just one day, they found around 600 eggs on the beach.

Although exciting, the organization says the best thing to do is watch from a distance.

If you see a sea turtle or eggs, it's important to remember that they are part of the Endangered Species Act, and unless permitted, you should never touch a sea turtle or its eggs.

Instead, if you see one, the first thing you should do is give Sea Turtle Inc. a call.

"There's another series of ways that the community can help,” said Chief Executive Officer Wendy Knight. “You slow down, you keep your eyes open if you choose to drive on the beach. If you go and enjoy the beach for the day and you build a beautiful sandcastle. Enjoy it, take your pictures, and then fill that hole back up."

Knight says holes on the beach can cause injuries to nesting females that may fall in the hole.

If you see eggs or a sea turtle and want to help keep them safe, call Sea Turtle Inc. at 956-243-4361.