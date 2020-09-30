Bees cause big problem for McAllen family

An abandoned home became a big problem for a McAllen family when unwanted guests moved in: a swarm of bees.

The bees attacked Simone Payan. They attacked her husband. And they attacked her dogs.

"We filed a police report just to have it on record," Payan said. "The police officer wasn't able to do the report because the bees were around him."

The city, which normally addresses problems on private property after providing the property owner with several days notice, determined the bees were too dangerous to wait.

The city asked a judge to sign a warrant, which allowed city workers immediate access to the property.

City workers visited the property to examine the hive on Tuesday. They plan to begin work on Wednesday.

