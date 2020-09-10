Bert Ogden Arena to be used as polling location

November third is election day in the Rio Grande Valley.

That means more than just voting in the nation's presidential race. It also means electing local judges, school board heads and many more.

A big election is also taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Hidalgo County officials that means trying to make voting as safe and secure as possible, which is why the Bert Ogden Arena will be added to the list of the more than 70 polling places in the county.

