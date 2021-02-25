Beto O'Rourke donates $30,000 to RGV non-profit organization

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke made his second appearance in the Rio Grande Valley this week, on Wednesday.

After helping distribute food and water on Tuesday, O'Rourke presented Valley non-profit organization La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), with a $30,000 donation to help those who are still struggling.

"I don't know how long it's going to take to help everyone," O'Rourke said. "But I know that we cannot give up until everyone gets the assistance and the help that they need."

The impact of last week's winter storm is still causing thousands of families hardship across the Rio Grande Valley.

Some of the hardest hit by the winter blast were migrant workers who were out of work for days and people living in rural colonias across the Valley.

Margarita Suchil is one of many residents who were affected by the storm.

Suchil said she has had issues with her water pipes before and fixed them twice already. She said because of the winter storm, she's facing the problem again.

"I don't have enough money to fix the problems caused by the storm," Suchil said. "And my husband is 87 so he can't help a lot and I don't have a car to go look for help."

Angelica Reyes is another one of many Valley residents still struggling.

Reyes said her husband was out of work all last week and their finances took a significant hit.

Still, Reyes said it was beautiful to see the community come together to help one another.

"This is a community, wherever you are in the RGV, that takes care of each other," O'Rourke said. "We're hearing story after story of neighbors fixing the pipes that are broken in their neighbors house or checking to make sure that the neighbor has water or food."