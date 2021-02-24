Beto O'Rourke visits RGV — distributes food and water to communities after winter storm

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke distributed water cases and food to Valley residents during a visit to Hargill on Tuesday.

The former senate candidates' visit was part of his team's initiative to help provide resources across the state after last week's winter storm.

"We've been traveling the state of Texas, going to the communities hardest hit by the storm, by the electricity outages and then by the loss of water," O'Rourke said. "Where we can and when we can, we're bringing water with us. So, I brought a pallet of water down from Robstown and we're in communities-- either in a boil water notice or [that] don't have any water at all, going door to door to hand out water."

Hargill resident Delfina Hernandez was grateful for O'Rourke's visit. She said finding supplies for her family has been difficult. She said the help was appreciated.

"I feel blessed by having all those people trying to help us and keeping us in their prayers," Hernandez said. "It's greatly appreciated."

Hidalgo County Commissioner for Precinct 1 David Fuentes said he and O'Rourke were connected by a mutual friend. He said they came up with a plan over the phone on Monday. On Tuesday, O'Rourke and his team were ready.

Fuentes said he was thankful the work O'Rourke and his team pulled off, helping get portable water to communities in need.

O'Rourke said he doesn't believe the loss of electricity during the winter storm was due to citizens not doing their part.

"People have to step up," O'Rourke said. "They have to hold their leaders accountable and they have to demand the changes that this never happens again."