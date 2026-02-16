18-wheeler crashes into Edinburg overpass
An 18-wheeler crashed into an overpass in Edinburg, causing traffic delays in the area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TRAFFIC ALERT/EDINBURG. Traffic on the NB I-69C FRTG RD at Ramseyer Road, in Edinburg, is moving slowly following a crash involving an 18-wheeler.— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) February 17, 2026
Drivers are asked to proceed with caution while first responders clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/lfnbFbWBTK
The crash happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on the northbound frontage road when the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle, according to a city spokesperson.
“Following the impact, the 18-wheeler left the roadway and made contact with a stone wall beneath the highway overpass, causing minor damage,” the spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported.”
TxDOT is urging drivers to proceed with caution as first responders clear the scene.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Student loan delinquency and default
-
Revival of Cultural Arts to host women's empowerment event in Brownsville
-
New system to help improve response times for emergency services in Delta...
-
City of Progreso applying for grants to improve park
-
DPS canine helps find 2 undocumented migrants in Hidalgo County
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship
-
SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak
-
UTRGV Women's basketball loses a heartbreaker to SFA