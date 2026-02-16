x

18-wheeler crashes into Edinburg overpass

An 18-wheeler crashed into an overpass in Edinburg, causing traffic delays in the area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m. on the northbound frontage road when the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle, according to a city spokesperson.

“Following the impact, the 18-wheeler left the roadway and made contact with a stone wall beneath the highway overpass, causing minor damage,” the spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported.”

TxDOT is urging drivers to proceed with caution as first responders clear the scene. 

