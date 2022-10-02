Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families in the Valley

The call for change after the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde was a topic of a press conference Beto O'Rourke hosted Friday before the gubernatorial debate against Gov. Greg Abbott.

O'Rourke was with families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, calling for that special legislative session, raising the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21, and red flag laws.

Gov. Greg Abbott says in response to the shootings, he's ordered all schools to undergo random school safety checks, and also ordered the Texas Education Agency to provide strategies to make public schools safer.